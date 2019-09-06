Advertise joins Ten Sovereigns in Haydock Betfair Sprint Cup absentees 

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

ADVERTISE has been forced out of the £300,000 Sprint Cup at Haydock Park on Saturday – after returning a dirty scope.

“Advertise returned a bad scope this morning (Friday) and we had no alternative but to withdraw

him, ” rued trainer Martyn Meade.

“It’s not serious – he should be fine in a week – but we can’t take any chances,” said Meade.

Ante-post Spring Cup favourite Advertise, with Frankie Dettori scheduled to ride, gained a third Group One win in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August.

Advertise had also been successful in winning the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Advertise is scheduled to run in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 19: “It’s disappointing he can’t run at Haydock – there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Meade.

July Cup winner, Ten Sovereigns was omitted by trainer Aidan O’Brien, due to soft ground, as reported by fromthehorsesmouth.tips with Ryan Moore now riding Fairyland.

Ten Sovereigns is now being prepared to race in Australia: “We didn’t want to run him on soft ground at Haydock Park.

“We were hoping it wouldn’t be soft, but more rain fell. He’ll probably go into quarantine now, for Australia,” said O’Brien.

Khaadem leads the Sprint Cup betting at 5-2, with fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Dream Of Dreams at 7-2. 11-2 Hello Youmzain, 7-1 Fairyland, 8-1 Brando, 10-1 The Tin Man, Waldpfad, 12-1 Invincible Army, 16-1 So Perfect, 28-1 Forever In Dreams, 50-1 Major Jumbo.

