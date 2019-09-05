Tickets are selling fast for this very entertaining variety show, so get yours now to ensure you don’t miss seeing it on one of the above dates. A very excited group of star spangled ladies are ready for their showstopping opening number with a great tap routine, whilst the male dancers have also been given a testing line and jive dance, with all the dancers being backed up by the fabulous group ‘Totally Dance’(pictured).

The show’s Director is very proud of how the cast have embraced the fast and lively routines which we are sure everyone will love in this very special Variety Show.

For the entertainment of everyone, both old and young, there will be songs performed from stars past and present you all know and love, big production numbers and very funny comedy routines will all be performed by members of the New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio starting at 7.30pm for three fabulous nights of sheer entertainment, September, 26th, 27th and 28th.

Tickets, costing just 8€, are still available from the following outlets –

The Agency, La Marina; Tourist & Council Offices, Urb. Marina; Cards & More and The Post in Benijofar; Redz in Quesada. For more information contact – Sue 966 713822 or Pam 966 796828. Make sure you get your tickets soon in order not to miss out on this fabulously entertaining evening.

Proceeds from the shows will be donated to various local charities so, not only will you have a great night out, you will also be helping some well deserving charities.