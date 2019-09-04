WORLD CUP winner Lenny Lenihan put the brakes on Todo Deportivo football team being the wooden spoon club in recent years – with a pre-season DRAW against San Miguel u19s.

“Having conceded over 330 goals in the last three seasons – without winning a game – it underlined the 2-2 result against San Miguel u19s,” Todo Deportivo new coach Lenny told me.

The Los Montesinos, Alicante based club, in truth, were the laughing stock of the Valencia Regional FA – having won a handful of games in Regional 2 in the last five seasons.

“The word has gone round Los Montesinos that Todo Deportivo is not a bad team,” said Lenny, who has given the club its biggest shake-up in history, since taking the reins this year.

Lenny has brought in players from Morocco, Norway, Senegal, Algeria, Russia, Bulgaria, Spain, England, Ireland and Scotland, as exclusively reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

“After getting together in pre-season, the team’s first official friendly game against San Miguel u19s went really well,” said

Irish football star, Aussie Rules World Cup winner Lenny.

“Having trailed 1-0 at half time, the lads stayed together and encouraged each other, by working hard and showing commitment,” said Lenny.

“That paid off in the second half, when we scored two goals, to lead 2-1. I made numerous substitutions in the second half and the game ended in a draw,” said Lenny.

“To get a 2-2 result is huge and I’m really happy with it,” said Lenny, 35, who has a UEFA ‘B’ coaching badge, at the Todo helm, with assistant coach Keith Nichol.

Despite being a World Cup winner, and having played in front of a 100,000 crowd, Lenny revealed he was nervous being in charge of his first Todo Deportivo game: “I was really nervous,” confessed Lenny.

The 2019-20 Valencia Regional 2 G8 season kicks off on September 15, and Lenny said: “The confidence is high going into the new season.

“Everything is fantastic – and going well at the moment.”

Todo Deportivo train Tuesdays and Thursdays, during 9pm-10.30pm, at the Los Montesinos Municipal Stadium, the venue of home fixtures.