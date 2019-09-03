Vaz and Dani meet as Racing San  Miguel host San Fulgencio

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

DANI O’Rourke and Evanildo Batista Barreira – Vazquinho – former CD Montesinos teammates, will come face-to-face with their respective new clubs, when the 2019-20 Valencia 1st Regional football season kicks off on September 15.

“I’m looking forward to the new season and the opening game against Racing San Miguel,” CF Sporting San Fulgencio star Dani told me.

Sporting won the race to sign Dani in the summer, with Brazilian striker Vazquinho departing CD Montesinos, in a move to Racing.

“Facing Racing San Miguel will be a good opening game to the season,” said Dani, who departed Sporting Saladar at the end of last season.

“The team has looked good in pre-season and all the new players have been made welcome at the club,” said Dani.

“Travelling to Racing on September 15 will see a meeting of many players – and good friends,” said Dani.

Dani, who left CD Montesinos in 2016, in a move to Almoradi, added: “Players, including Vazquinho, who I look forward to seeing once again.”

Monte legendary player Vazquinho – Vaz – joined Racing, ending his third spell at CD Montesinos, deeming it the right time for a change of club.

“I’m looking forward to the 2019-20 season. It’s a fresh challenge for me,” said Vazquinho.