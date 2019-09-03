Spain’s showgirl Emma rocked as International horse show Gefahrten Des Lichts ends

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

ONE of Spain’s most respected showgirls Emma Tytherleigh has been rocked by the news that the International horse show Gefahrten Des Lichts at Cavalluna Park in Germany has unexpectedly ceased.

“For financial reasons beyond the company’s control our time is rapidly coming to an end at Cavalluna Park,” said Emma, who showcased in Spectacular Flamenco shows in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

Emma, who is awaiting to see what the future holds, said: “They cannot continue and the new show will not be produced.”

Emma’s beloved dog, Rocko, only arrived in Germany last month, Exclusively reported by the Leader, following a trip from Spain, to be trained to star in the Munich show.

Rocko had been a star attraction with international star trick-rider Emma, notably in Torremendo, Alicante.

“A solution is hoped to be found for the long term, but for now it looks like we are on the road again,” said show Director and Artist Emma.

A statement from Showplast Munchen (Munich) said: “After two wonderful years, unfortunately we have to inform sad news.

“The show ‘Companions of Light’ (Gefahrten Des Lichts) will not take place at the Show Palace Munich, of which we regret.

“We hope to continue with the show, in the near future.”