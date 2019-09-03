Free prostate cancer checks at Quirónsalud

Analytics The Quirónsalud Hospital Torrevieja is offering free tests for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer on the occasion of World Prostrate Cancer Day on 15 September. The tests are especially are aimed at men from 45 years of age or from 40 years if they have a family history.

The test consists of a simple blood test which measures PSA used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. The test measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in men.

Dr. Sven Petry, head of the Urology Unit at the Hospital explained “The fact that tumor cells produce it in greater quantity can determine which are more likely to have these types of which we can then investigate by means of a prostate biopsy. PSA levels increase with age, so men will have higher PSA values as they get older.

The objective of the campaign is to raise awareness among the population about the importance of prevention and early detection for a good prognosis of this disease.

The test period will be from September 16 to 20 and anyone interested may request information from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm through telephone 966 90 95 06, by email prevencion.trv@quironsalud.es or through the web http://www.quironsalud.es/torrevieja/es.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide but the most common in Europe. Each year about 25,000 new cases are diagnosed in Spain, of which between 20% and 30% are patients who have relapsed in the disease. “However, when detected early, this tumour can be cured in 90% of all cases.