It’s been a horrendous week locally for the Spanish Ministry of Defence. First, on Monday morning, the tragic death of Commander Francisco Marín Núñez and on Tuesday the grounding of the minesweeper Turia off the coast of La Manga as it entered the search for the aircraft wreckage.

Inside the Leader we report of a serious blow for the cruise ship industry in Alicante and but a boost for Corvera airport with the announcement of direct flights to the Canary Islands.