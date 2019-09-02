Just when you thought flight cancellations can’t get any worse, along comes disruption at French Air Traffic control!

BY ANDREW ATKINSON

JUST when you thought flight cancellations – due to Ryanair strikes – couldn’t get any worse, along comes disruption due to French Air Traffic control!

Holidaymakers heading to Spain and France from Scotland were faced with delays on September 1 – due to problems at French air traffic controllers who were experiencing a partial system failure.

The partial system failure reportedly meant flights passing through, or near France, may face disruption.

After the latest chaos to hit flights to and from Spain passengers were urged to check their relevant airlines to get further updates before heading to the airport.

It was said Jet2, eastjet and Ryanair passengers leaving from Glasgow and Edinburgh could be affected.

Some customers had been delayed for up to three hours.

“We regret to advise customers that there has been a serious French ATC equipment failure early on Sunday morning.

“Long French ATC slot delays of up to 3 hours are being suffered. “If this equipment is not repaired quickly it could lead to long delays and possible ATC cancellations later on Sunday especially to flights operating across France.

“We apologise sincerely for these ATC delays which we are doing all we can to minimise,” said a Ryanair statement.

A statement from Jet2 said: “We are currently experiencing delays across our flight programme due to French ATC system issues.

“If you’re affected, rest assured we’ll try to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

A statement from easyjet said: “We are currently experiencing disruption, due to a partial failure of French Air Traffic control systems.”

Ryanair announced last week, as reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, that they had cancelled a number of flights to and from Spain – ahead of planned walkouts by Spanish cabin crew.

Unions USO and SITCPLA have planned walkouts, across 13 bases in Spain, with strikes – beginning on September 1, and also on September 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

Ryanair cancelled six flights to and from Spain on Sunday September 1 – and eight flights to and from Spain, on Monday September 2.

The strike action comes in the wake of a dispute, between Ryanair and Unions, over closures of bases in the Canary Islands, as reported by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

Union SEPLA have threatened walkouts on September 19, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

The dispute, unrelated to that of USO and SITCPLA, is over the potential closures in Tenerife and Girona.