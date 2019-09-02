A HUNDRED UP FOR GRAN ALACANT OLDIES WALKING FOOTBALL CLUB

The club celebrated their 100th weekly session on Thursday 29th August.

The picture is of the 15 players who took part on the day, plus Barry the founder and Jonathan the club mascot.

After the game, as usual, we all arrived at Bar Sioux for a well-earned drink, and the bar kindly supplied some nibbles for us all. Thank you.

We play every Thursday, we do not stop because it is too hot, or too wet, as all games are played indoors at the Gran Alacant indoor sports hall, all well under cover.

The club started up over two years ago and weekly sessions see anything up to 20 players each week enjoying the non contact, non tackling, sessions where fitness can be improved week after week, with very little fear of getting hurt, which for the elderly players is very important.

Many of our players come and go when they are here on Gran Alacant and we have Brits, Norwegian and Spanish players. All are welcome.

We all play for fun, nothing taken too seriously, the idea is for our older players to have fun and get fit.

The day after the 100thsession we had a get together at Lounged (one of our sponsors), where Joan laid on a wonderful buffet for us all and Lou was kept busy serving drinks.

Around 20 players and families took part and were also entertained in the square by live music.

Lots of drinks, lots of food and lots of chat among wonderful friends who players and family have now become.

A big thank you to the players, who keep turning up every week to make our club the great success that it has become.