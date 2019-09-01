HYANNA Sandown fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection wins at 10-1

HIGH FIVES fromthehorsesmouth.tips 1,533-1 Canadian

By Andrew Atkinson

POSITIVE – a fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection – gained a narrow, thrilling photo finish victory, ahead of Kameko, in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased. He has progressed every step – but is still quite raw,” said trainer Clive Cox.

“We are very much aware that more time is going to see further progress – with the right sort of behaviour,” said jubilant Cox.

Positive, 4-5 favourite, ridden by Adam Kirby, drifted in the centre of the track, with Kameko making headway, ridden by Oisin Murphy, the duo going past the winning line together.

Positive, quoted at 25-1 for the 2000 Guineas in May 2020, gained a nose victory. Al Suhail finished third.

“It was close at the line, but they went a good gallop, and it was a good time, so we can be no more than pleased with him,” said Cox.

Positive is in future big race entries, and Cox said: “I don’t think he’s ground dependent.

“We’ve not tested him on anything too slow, but I don’t think there are too many problems there.”

Lambourn based trainer Cox said: “He is still a very nice, improving horse and we’ll see how he comes back.

“He’s well entered – he’s in over seven furlongs in the Dewhurst; the Royal Lodge and the Champagne Stakes, and also in the Lagardere, in France.”

The fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections bore fruit, with five winning selections, headed by 10-1 winner Hyanna, at Sandown.

Tinto (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection was unlucky, when going down by a short head, in a photo-finish at Sandown.

Montathan (30-100), trained by William Haggas and ridden by Dane O’Neill was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection at Sandown.

Quintada (12-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, finished third at Wolverhampton.

At Chester Andrew Balding trained Berkshire Rocco (2-1) with Richard Kingscote up, was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection.

Angel Alexander (7-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, ran third. Fairy Stories (3-1) trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by S. P. Davis, was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection, with So Near So Farrh (12-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, finishing second at the Roodeye.

Gregorian Girl (5-1) a fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection, ran third at Chelmsford.

*The five winning fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections in a Canadian bet returned odds of 1,533-1.

The post HYANNA Sandown fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection wins at 10-1 appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.