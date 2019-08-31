Mojácar’s Sporting  Summer

Mojácar is not only about the beach and chilling out, with a continuous programme of sporting events throughout the year put together by the local Council’s Sports Department. The events include something for everyone, regardless of age and ability and, in August alone, around one thousand people took part in the various competitions on offer.

Three events took place prior to the Patron Saint Fiesta, which included the IV Villa de Mojácar Golf Tournament, which had a great turnout of locals and visitors at the stunning Marina de la Torre course. The Beach Tennis Championship and the Andalucían Federation Petanque Competition, both organised in coordination with Almeria and Mojácar Councils, saw the best teams in the region taking part, with Mojácar being the venue for the Tennis awards ceremony on the final day.

Over the San Agustín holidays, the popular 35th annual nine km race, organised by the local Council with C.A. Nogalte, brought together over two hundred runners spread over all categories and ages. With a start and finish line at the Plaza Nueva in the Old Town, participants came from all over Almería and other provinces, with Ennio Constantino, Nicolás Escarabajal and Alejandro Rodriguez placed on the podium.

The traditional clay pigeon shoot, which for years has had the best shots in the area taking part, was held this year at the Vera range, with an extremely close competition that had six tied on 47 points, forcing a deciding shoot out.

The paddle tennis match at the La Mata municipal courts was even more popular this year, with 22 registered couples. Francisco Cazorla with Esteban López and Elena Fernández with Pilar Belmonte were the victorious couples with Franchi and Antonio Alarcón and María Alarcón and María Luisa Zea coming out as best ranked local players.

The youngsters always look forward to the fun, online games competition that had to be divided into two groups due to increased numbers, resulting in a double tie for first and second place. The Pista Americana appeared on the agenda for the first time, where pairs of youngsters came up against some complicated, strategic challenges to put their fitness levels to the test.

Football was not left out, with the 35th traditional Ciudad de Mojácar match, this year held against Garrucha Sports Club, followed by the annual Miguel Egea Memorial that pits the local veterans against their younger rivals.

Ana García, Mojácar Sports Councillor, said she was delighted with the results of these action packed days and thanked all the participants as well as the collaborating organisers for keeping Mojácar in tip top form throughout the summer.