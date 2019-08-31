The Hondón de los Frailes Carnival took place on Saturday 24th August as part of the week long Fiesta celebrations. DIVAS (Drama in the Valley Association) again took part in the Carnival parade and this year we had a “Chinese” theme.

Together with a beautifully decorated float and an amazing dragon, 19 members and friends took part in delightful colourful costumes made by our talented costume maker.

The parade wended its way through the narrow streets and we were delighted when the multi-national onlookers showed their appreciation by applauding as we passed by. The evening was truly memorable – full of lights, music and colourful and inventive costumes including very young local children and a number of associations and groups.

We would like to welcome new members to our group and further information can be obtained by emailing hondondivas@gmail.com