Council’s Costa Flop costs taxpayers 16,335 euros

Playa Flamenca promenade played host to one of the biggest flops seen on the coast for many years. Hired at a cost of 16,335 euros of taxpayers money, last Friday night the pop group “Eterno Mecano” played the first of two performances to approximately 25 people in a show that the Councillor for Tourism and Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, billed as “One of the most anticipated concerts organised during the summer.”

Whilst it might have been anticipated by her, she unfortunately failed to tell anybody else that it was on. Apart from a press release which featured on a couple of Orihuela city Spanish media sites there was very little other publicity and certainly none in the English Language press that is distributed so widely on the coast.

It seems that neither the councillor nor her advisor understand the very basic need to advertise such activities well in advance in outlets, which include the free press, and which will reach the entire population.