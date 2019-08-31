BOOKIES IN A FINE MESS WITH OLIVER HARDY!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent

SANDOWN gets underway on Saturday at 1.50 with fromthehorsesmouth.tips Jumira, trained by Roger Cowell and ridden by Oisin Murphy, and Tinto, trained by Amanda Perrett and ridden by Jason Watson, selected each-way.

In the Bet Way Handicap over 1m 1f Mordin (2.25) trained by Simon Crisford and Hyanna trained by Eve Johnson Hoghton are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections.

Jubiloso (3.00) and Exhort (ew) are fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections in the C1 Bet Way Atlanta Stakes G3 over 1m.

Positive (3.35) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Alan Kirby is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the C1 BetWay Soloria Stakes G3 over 7f.

Forbidden Land (ew) (4.10) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Ryan Moore is the fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

Mountain Rescue (4.45) and Poetic Force are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections. Chef De Troupe (5.20) trained by Dr Newland and ridden by L.P. Keniry is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

At CHESTER racing gets underway on the Roodeye at 1.35. Berkshire Rocco, trained by Andrew Balding with Richard Kingscote up, is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection.

Penwortham and Alijady (2.10) both trained by Richard Fahey are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Sportpesa Handicap over 7f.

Outbox (2.45) trained by Simon Crisford and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, is fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the C1 Sportpesa Chester Stakes over 1m 6f.

Dream Kart (3.20) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Franny Norton is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

In the ESL Group Handicap over 5f Growl (3.55) and Angel Alexander are selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way.

Fairy Stories (4.30) trained by Richard Fahey with S.P. Davis up, claiming 3lbs, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Barlarico (5.05) trained by W. Greatrix and So Near So Farhh, trained by Mick Channon, are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections.

Oliver Hardy (7.00) could leave the bookies in a fine mess on Saturday at LINGFIELD PARK, trained by Paul Cole and ridden by 7lb claimer Marco Ghiani, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Sir Mark Prescott trained Yvette (6.00) ridden by Luke Morris is also noted by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Lingfield Park.

At CHELMSFORD’S evening meeting Gregorian Girl (5.40) (ew) and Eton College (6.45) (ew) are selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

At BEVERLEY, Sezim (4.25) (ew) trained by Roger Varian, with Jack Mitchell up; and Montatham (5.00) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Dane O’Neill are fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Mark Johnston trained Quintata (5.15) with A. Mullen in the saddle, is noted by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at WOLVERHAMPTON.

