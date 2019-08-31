Amata craft fair continues in Jávea Port

The long summer craft fair organised by Amata in Jávea Port finished on the 1st of September, but that doesn’t mean that from now on you can’t get any real craft work any more: from the 14th of September onwards you can find them again every Saturday and Sunday morning, at the same Paseo Marítimo (look for “Feria de Artesanía, Jávea” in Google maps).

The stalls that you will find there really are special. Amata, the regional craft association that organises both the summer and the weekly fair, has chosen them carefully – nothing imported, nothing made in small factories, everything carefully and lovingly made by people who have chosen this way of life.

It shows; these are not the “designer T-shirts” or “exclusive designs” you will see in the galleries, these are items that have been made because people prefer to make something special rather than just sit in an office or a factory.

Every Saturday and Sunday morning, starting at 11 and finishing at 2pm or even later, there will be people with soft and wooden toys, water colours, ceramics or some very original jewelry made from recycled beer tins, to name but a few!

Every week there may be different stalls, but there are always the odd dozen (as long as the weather is OK, because craft people can’t risk that wind or rain damages their work) with interesting and unusual designs.

They have even created a special page in Facebook (feriaartesaniajavea), where you can see whether the market is on in case of doubtful weather, or what to expect in a given weekend.

For more information, ring Elvira on 639 979 678 (she speaks English).