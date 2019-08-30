It’s been a major priority of the new Tourism Department in San Fulgencio to put the municipality back on the map, and the chance to take part in the forthcoming Vega Baja Tourism Fair in Los Montesinos was too good to miss.

The event takes place over three days – 20, 21 and 22 September – and last Thursday saw the Mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere Ballester accompanied by Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter, at the official launch event that featured a number of other Mayors, Mayoresses, Councillors and Tourism Technicians from across the Vega Baja.

Darren told ‘The Leader’: “I’m very proud to be part of this Fair which has been superbly organised by Los Montesinos. It’s my first opportunity as the Councillor responsible for tourism to promote San Fulgencio in a positive light and to demonstrate to local people of all nationalities that our municipality offers so much.”

The IV Feria Comarcal de Turismo de la Vega Baja will give people the chance to sample a number of local delights and Darren hopes many will take the opportunity of discovering some of the hidden gems of the Vega Baja.

“Even though I’ve lived in the area for 30 years, I’m looking forward to finding out about some of our neighbouring towns and villages that I’ve never visited before”, said Darren.

Photo: A UNITED VEGA BAJA: San Fulgencio’s Mayor, José Sampere Ballester (third left front row) and Tourism Councillor, Darren Parmenter (far right back row) at the Tourism Fair photocall.

Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Los Montesinos Facebook