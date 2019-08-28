Uncertainty over Ryanair strike in Alicante

The unions have said that until the Government issues a statement detailing the minimum services that must operate, the extent of both the strikes and the cancellations on rail and in the air will not be known

There are currently three strikes threatened which will ruin the end of the holiday period for many thousands of tourists, affecting both flights and trains from and into Alicante-Elche Airport and the city mainline railway station.

The most worrisome is that of the cabin crew of the low-cost airline Ryanair who have said they will strike next week and beyond on 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 September.

The number of flights that will be affected is still unknown with the USO union saying that they will not take place until the Ministry of Development establishes the minimum services later this week. Sunday, day 1 of the Ryanair walkout, is one of the busiest days at Alicante airport , with 333 scheduled flights, both departures and arrivals, where almost 60,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Alicante terminal.

However, neither Aena nor Ryanair have yet provided the exact number of flights that the company will operate that day in Alicante, of which one third of all airport traffic is Ryanair. Another of the planned strikes is that of Iberia staff in the Barcelona, Prat airport, on 30 and 31 August, during which period six Alicante-Barcelona flights are scheduled.

There are also calls for railway worker strikes by Renfe, also on the 30th and 1st.

On Friday two of the trains that connect Alicante with Madrid will not operate, the one at 14.45 leaving from Madrid and the one at 18.10 leaving Alicante towards the capital.

Also affected will be two trains on the Valencia-Alicante route, specifically the 15.02 and the 19.44.

As for the line between Alicante and Ciudad Real, it is planned that the train at 16.25 will not run from Ciudad Real and neither will the train that leaves from Alicante at 17.08.

On Sunday, the strikes will affect the Ave high speed train that leaves Alicante at 20.10, bound for Madrid and the 19.44 hours service in the opposite direction.