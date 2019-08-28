Modernists attract curiosity in Pilar de la Horadada

As a prelude to the modernist exhibition, which will be presented by the Department of Culture in Pilar next summer, 2020, on one of the local beaches, 25 modernists toured the region last Saturday, arousing the curiosity of residents and tourists alike.

They came from the Cartagena de Levante Modernist Association, travelling along the coastline as they chatted to interested parties, from Las Villas down to the beach at los Jesuitas, allowing onlookers to discover the history and way of life of their ancestors from the period around he year 1860.

In the Plaza de Torre Horadada other dances they demonstrated a number of dances including the mazurca, the Polka dance, which became popular in the ballrooms of Europe in the 19th century, particularly through the notable works of Frédéric Chopin.

They met with the Mayor José María Pérez, on the seafront who welcomed them to Pilar de la Horadada, and thanked them for the initiative which “refreshed the cultural values of our residents and aroused the curiosity of young people so that our traditions are not lost and will continue to be remembered”.

Next summer the group will return to the coast when they will bring with them and demonstrate a bathing machine, in which bathers would change prior to enjoying a dip in the sea during the late nineteenth and early twentieth century.