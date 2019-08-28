Have you recently purchased a holiday home or reside full time in the Costa Blanca area of southeastern Spain?

Perhaps you require conveyancing fulfilment, want to organise your tax payments, or simply need insurance protection for your property and family.

Well, with PSI Consultants legal & fiscal expertise, we are delighted to help anyone seeking hassle-free professional services while providing you with peace of mind in Spain.

Why not come to our exclusive free open event on Saturday 21st September between 10am until 1:30pm, where you can have a free tea or coffee while talking with our experienced consultants in regards to any issues or concerns that you may have. Furthermore, discover if you have any taxes or legal liabilities that need concluding.

The event is located at Calle Salvador Dalí, 8, Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa, in our office.

We provide services in:

Conveyancing,

Non-resident tax,

Resident applications,

Wills and inheritance,

Health and home insurance,

Accounting,

And Company formations.

Legal & fiscal consultants in Costa Blanca.

With over 15 years of experience and many satisfied clients, PSI Consultants is here to help you with your legal & fiscal needs in the Costa Blanca area, of South Eastern Spain. Whether you require advice or any of essential services, we guarantee you professionalism all year round.

Professional assistance.

At PSI Consultants, our experienced legal & fiscal experts can help you acquire residency & nationality in Spain. We will guide you through the whole process of gaining Golden Visa residency in Spain and we offer a wide range of services related to the management and transmission of property ownership in our department dedicated to conveyancing, donations & inheritances.

Also in our legal department we manage the obtaining of NIEs, Residences, Wills, private contracts, representation and personalized legal consultation on all related matters.

Friendship, respect & trust.

We understand that sometimes trust has to be earned, and this can lead to a long lasting friendship. It can take a friend to help you solve obstacles from life changing situations, for better or for worse. That’s why we focus on eliminating stress, providing security for you, your family & your property, as well as welcoming friendly consultations at any time of the day.

With our clients, we take the time to get to know you & your circumstance. With this, we will understand in how to present a tailored solution that yields great value for money.

Connect with us.

Feel free to visit our website at www.psiconsultants.es for further information about our services, the open event and our contact details.