DEBRA RAFFLE OF SIGNED SHIRTS

On Friday 6 September at The Bridge Bar the DEBRA, Butterfly Skin Children, raffle will be drawn at 19.00, just before the monthly Alicante International Business Club Meeting.

You can get tickets from the following places, or just drop a minimum of 1€ donation to this worthy charity.

Zoco Market from my stand

The Bridge Bar in Rojales

Monte Bar La Herrada

The Post Room in Benijofar

The Inn Place in Formentera del Segura

Both DEBRA shops, Dona Pepa and La Marina.

The choices of signed memorabilia are as follows, and the number of shirts that will be raffled off all depends on the amount of raffle tickets sold or money raised.

England 7’s international signed shirt

Scotland 7’s international signed shirt

Wales 7’s international signed shirt

Cornish pirates signed shirt

Doncaster Knights signed shirt

London Irish signed shirt

Wigan Warriors signed ball donated by Phil Stott

Leicester Tigers signed shirt

Fulham FC signed shirt

Huddersfield Town FC signed shirt

Come along and buy at least just one ticket at the above venues, less than a cup of coffee or see me at the Zoco Market at the far end of aisle 4 to get them.