DEBRA RAFFLE OF SIGNED SHIRTS

On Friday 6 September at The Bridge Bar the DEBRA, Butterfly Skin Children, raffle will be drawn at 19.00, just before the monthly Alicante International Business Club Meeting.
You can get tickets from the following places, or just drop a minimum of 1€ donation to this worthy charity.
Zoco Market from my stand
The Bridge Bar in Rojales
Monte Bar La Herrada
The Post Room in Benijofar
The Inn Place in Formentera del Segura
Both DEBRA shops, Dona Pepa and La Marina.
The choices of signed memorabilia are as follows, and the number of shirts that will be raffled off all depends on the amount of raffle tickets sold or money raised.
England 7’s international signed shirt
Scotland 7’s international signed shirt
Wales 7’s international signed shirt
Cornish pirates signed shirt
Doncaster Knights signed shirt
London Irish signed shirt
Wigan Warriors signed ball donated by Phil Stott
Leicester Tigers signed shirt
Fulham FC signed shirt
Huddersfield Town FC signed shirt
Come along and buy at least just one ticket at the above venues, less than a cup of coffee or see me at the Zoco Market at the far end of aisle 4 to get them.