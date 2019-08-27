Todo’s TEN nationalities – Morocco, Norway, Senegal, Algeria, Russia, Bulgaria, Spain, England, Ireland & Scotland!

LOS Montesinos, Alicante based football club Todo Deportivo have put the Vega Baja town on the international world stage – with TEN different nationalities set to represent the team this season!

“Players from Morocco, Norway, Senegal, Algeria, Russia, Bulgaria, Spain, England, Ireland and Scotland have signed for Todo,” Valencia 2nd Regional new coach Gerard ‘Lenny’ Lenehan told me.

Irish football star Aussie Rules World Cup winner Lenny, joins Todo, a club run on a tight shoestring budget.

“Sponsors are much needed – to bolster the club’s small purse. Our aim is to build up a core Supporters’ Club base – with the attraction of free entry to watch the games,” said Lenny.

Todo play their fixtures at Los Montesinos Municipal stadium, that is in the town, with facilities including free car parking, new stand, and a new astro turf pitch, ahead of the new season that kicks off in September.

“We want to create ‘Team Todo’ – that includes everyone – from the President, management, coaches, players and supporters,” said Lenny.

“A family club. With adults and children welcome,” said Lenny, who has attained his UEFA ‘B’ coaching badge in Spain – a necessary coaching qualification – that came into place in Spain this year.

Lenny, who also has ‘D’ & ‘C’ coaching licences, said: “Along with assistant coach Keith Nichol, we face a big challenge – but one we are up for.

“The mindset of everyone will be 100% focussed on what lies ahead. Players here have the right attitude and character.

“A mixture of experience and youth is in place, both on and off the field.”

Lenny, 35, said: “I got the opportunity to coach Todo Deportivo and had a list of players that would come to play here.

“There is little money in the pot at present to pay anyone to be part of the club, and no expenses.

“The ideal situation is players don’t have to dip into their pockets. There lies an opportunity for a sponsor or sponsors to come on board.”

Todo will kit out in a white strip, with a blue collar, at home fixtures. With an all green kit, for away games: “Team Todo is all about being ‘together’ – as one – in our quest to take the club forward,” said Lenny.

“I suppose the toughest game of the 2019-20 season will be against CD Montesinos. A game we are all looking forward to,” said Lenny.

Todo Deportivo train Tuesdays and Thursdays, during 9-10.30pm, at Los Montesinos Municipal stadium.