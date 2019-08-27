Pedestrian Killed near Park of Nations

A woman, said by emergency services to be 68-years-of-age, was knocked down and killed on Tuesday near Torrevieja´s Park of Nations.

The woman was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing when an articulated truck collided with her as it was leaving the N-332 main road on the slip road that leads to the main entry and exit route to Torrevieja.

A paramedic ambulance was sent to the scene but medics could do nothing to save the life of the woman who received fatal injuries in the incident.

The road was closed for around 3 hours whist the initial investigation was carried out, until the coroner approved the release of the scene.

The Guardia Civil have taken over the investigation and they subjected the Portuguese truck driver to a breathalyser test, which proved negative.