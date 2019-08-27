MUSIC, FUN AND LOTS MORE AT MOJÁCAR’S SAN AGUSTÍN FIESTA

The weekend saw the start of Mojácar’s San Agustín Fiesta which goes on until Wednesday, August 28th, filling ‘one of the most beautiful towns in Spain’ with colour, traditions and fun.

At noon on Saturday, after the traditional clay pigeon shooting contest, firecrackers marked the start of this year’s festivities with the opening of the midday fair where the tasty food, tapas and music always brings together family and friends as well as visitors every afternoon to the Plaza Nueva in the Old Town.

The important opening speech was delivered by Miguel Ángel Miranda, the much loved and respected Director of Mojácar Town Band.

He recalled the beginnings of the Band, 20 years ago, with all the hope for the future, which came not without some hurdles, but that over the years have brought together so many teachers, students and parents. He also stressed the importance of keeping up traditions and looking to our roots for the strength and drive to go towards the future.

Miguel, from Almeria, began his musical studies with the trumpet and he completed his higher studies in Granada, specializing in percussion. In 2000 he began teaching just four students how to play Brass instruments, which has now risen to around forty, indicating how his work with the young Mojaqueros has grown.

On Sunday, the traditional horseback ribbon race was held in the afternoon around the Fuente, accompanied by the Town Band, with the young riders trying to grab the ribbons hung up by the ladies. This year, all the young women in this event, as well as all others, have the same prominence, including the Fiesta Queen and her Dames of Honour, so that they all equally represent Mojaquera women in what is one of the most important events of the year.

Later that evening, the XXXVII Senior Football Tournament took place at with “Ciudad de Mojácar” with the annual fun, friendly match against P.D. Garrucha. Then, as every night at 11.00 p.m. the music started up with dancing until the early hours for everyone.

On Tuesday 27th, the ascent with the water jars with floral offerings for the Patron Saint, San Agustín takes place from the Fuente at 7.30 p.m. making its way to the Parish Church. This is one of the oldest traditions in the Fiesta that every year brings together more people of the town as well as visitors, as locals of all ages dress up in typical Mojácar costumes or flamenco outfits in a procession bursting with colour, accompanied by the Town Band.

The official acts of the Fiesta draw to a close on Wednesday 28th at noon with a Mass in honour of San Agustín followed by a procession, at 1.00 p.m. through the streets of the Old Town. The midday fair will continue throughout the afternoon, followed by entertainment for the children at 6.30 p.m. with their very own ribbon race.

