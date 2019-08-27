Los Montesinos Mayor Jose and Sports Councillor Ana present swimming school medals and Diplomas

By Andrew Atkinson

LOS Montesinos, Alicante, celebrated the ceremony of awards obtained by participants in the town’s summer swimming school.

Medals and Diplomas were presented by Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron and Sports Councillor Ana Belen to children who attended the three weeks course.

Those who attended the school were improvers and non-swimmers, whose prowess attained certificates and Diplomas at the Municipal piscina.

“Congratulations to all the children who were awarded medals and Diplomas for their dedication,” said Mayor Butron.

“Well done to everyone and we look forward to the swimming school course taking place in 2020,” said Ana Belen.

Caption: Mayor Jose Butron (left) and Ana Belen (right) present medals and Diplomas.