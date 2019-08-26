Ryanair to close four bases in Spain – in wake of September strikes

By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair have announced that it is closing four of its bases in Spain – news that comes in the wake of strikes to hit in September.

Ryanair cabin strike dates are September 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

The strikes will take place after mediation between Ryanair and Union leaders from USO and Sitcpla failed.

In a last ditch attempt at a meeting last week, organised by Spain’s state Arbitrator SIMA – where talks lasted seven hours – ended without an agreement.

Ryanair announced that the low cost airline’s Canary Islands bases in Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria would close from January 2020 in the wake of a review showing ‘significant overcapacity in the European short haul market’. Girona is also being closed.

A Ryanair statement said formal notification of collective dismissal proceedings comes after two profit warnings in the past ten months. Figures on the back of a 41% drop in the first quarter.

A delay in Ryanair’s order of Boeing 737 Max aircraft delivery are reportedly to have played a role in the closure decisions.

Ryanair said, following a Commercial ‘review’, a number of bases – including some in Spain – would close from January 8, 2020.

“Our main focus will be on minimising job losses with transfers,” said a Ryanair spokesperson.

Under Spanish law a collective redundancies consultation process would be entered into, with a negotiating commission set up to that effect by September 8.

The USO Union reportedly said Ryanair had informed them – via email – of the impending closures.

Reports also reportedly cite Brexit worries as playing a role in the shock announcement.

USO, who said 512 Spanish based staff were set to lose jobs, have accused Ryanair of ‘dismantling’ its Spanish operations.

“The closures and the lay-offs are not justified. Ryanair will have to provide explanations to the Spanish labour authorities,” said USO secretary Jairo Gonzalo.