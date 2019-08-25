The Leader Newspaper, Edition 779

In the light of more young deaths in local swimming pools we expose the shameful of news that of the 7,000 private pools that are in use in urbanisations across the Alicante region, only 140 employ the services of a lifeguard showing just what an uncaring society we have become where financial considerations are put above those of a young life?

Introductions to Samantha Hull and Darren Parmenter, two expat councillors who are making a difference in San Fulgencio and the archaeological work in Guardamar that has found the remains of the old city wall dating back to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries.