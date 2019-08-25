The Costa’s littered streets

I often read stories in the local papers of people complaining about the council and the rubbish in the streets. Most of the time the problem is caused not by the council or the refuse collectors. It is caused by people who do not notify the council when they dump furniture or other household items by the bins and garden waste, which should be put into green bags.

The council supply separate bins for glass, paper, cardboard, plastic and tins, along with household waste. Don`t the residents and visitors believe in recycling or is it a case that they just cannot be bothered? They simply throw everything into the bins.

Even with household waste, including food it would appear, is too much of an effort to place in the bin. They leave it on the road which encourages cats and rats. Therefore the blame is not always the council.

It`s the residents and visitors who need educating.

Name withheld