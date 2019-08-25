SHINE SO BRIGHT 6-1 WINS AT YORK

- fromthehorsesmouth.tips return acumulative odds of 1,955-1 for £1 (1 euro) stake
By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent
JAMES Doyle, stepping in for injured Britain’s champion Flat jockey Silvestre de Sousa, won the Sky Bet City of York Stakes on Saturday aboard fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Shine So Bright.
Shine So Bright (6-1) trained by Andrew Balding recorded a new track record of 1.21 over the 7 furlongs distance.
Shine So Bright was one of six winning selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips that returned acumulative odds of 1,955-1 for a £1 (1 euro) stake.
Calculation (4-5) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Louis Steward obliged in the Bet Tote Handicap over 1m 5f at Chelmsford.
Salute The Soldier (5-1) returned to the winner’s enclosure at Goodwood, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.
Alligator Alley (11-8) trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by D. O’Brien, was a successful fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection at York.
Forest of Dean (6-4) ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by John Gosden was a well backed winning favourite at York.
Selino (100-30) trained by John Fanshawe gained a win under Danny Muscutt at Redcar.
Selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips First Line (3-1), Laurens (2-1), Strawberry Hind (7-2), Promissory (7-2), Pretty Polyanna (10-11), beaten a neck, and Strelka (9-4) all finished second.
Ben Vrackie (8-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the 22 runners field Sky Bet £1m Ebor Cup at York, finished seventh, with Sky Bet paying eight places.
De Souza faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken collarbone at Chelmsford on Friday.
De Sousa was on board Alnadir, trained by Simon Crisford, when squeezed up in racing, falling ahead the final furlong.
De Souza was taken to hospital following the incident, where a broken collarbone and fractures to his back were sustained, that could see him out for up to six weeks.
Trainer Crisford reports three-year-old gelding Alnadir suffered cuts and bruises: “Aldinir seems okay. It was a nasty fall – I thought at the time the horse was lucky to get away with a few cuts.
“Silvestre was extremely lucky that his injuries weren’t worse,” said Crisford.
De Sousa is currently third in the 2019 Flat jockey race title, behind Oisin Murphy and Danny Tudhope.
The post SHINE SO BRIGHT 6-1 WINS AT YORK
appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips
.