Brit ‘duped’ in Benidorm bar con!

By Andrew Atkinson

Karen Wadrop has been left licking her wounds – after being conned into thinking she was set to become the owner of a bar – in Benidorm.

“I was told if I made the bar a success it would be signed over to me – at no cost,” said duped Karen, 47, who left Middlesborough to live on the Costa Blanca in 2013.

“The ‘alarm bells’ started ringing – when breweries didn’t want to deal with the owner,” said Karen, from Teesside.

“All facturas – invoices – were in my name. I paid on delivery,” said Karen – tricked into believing she would own the bar after a 12 months’ period.

Karen discovered that the Landlord had changed the locks – having spent thousands of pounds refurbishing the bar – and purchasing stock.

Karen had been working near 12 hour days at the bar – six days a week – during renovations and managing the premises. A gala opening for Jake’s Sports Bar was held – named after Karen’s grandson Jake. Mother of two Karen was reportedly told the Landlord owed rent money – with papers having been served to leave.

“The Landlord informed me the premises were rented as a shop, licensed and insured as a shop and not a bar,” said Karen.”The Landlord shook my hand – apologised – and advised me to leave. “I was told once the issue was resolved I could rent the premises direct from him,” said Karen, who paid all staff before leaving. Karen says she has been unable to collect personal possessions, including stock bought by her.

“There is over 3,000 euros of stock – including barrels – in the bar. I have the facturas in my name.”I paid for them. The brewery know the stock is mine,” said Karen.”I’ve walked away. I’m waiting for the building to be taken back to its rightful owner and I will rent it direct from him,” said Karen.