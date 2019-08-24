GEORGE & JOHN WIN THE MONTGO 2 PERSON TEXAS SCRAMBLE.

Today 23rd August Montgo Golf Society played a 2 person Texas Scramble, this was sponsored by The Society.

First place went to George Braddick & John Ross who scored 42 points, second place went to Richard Delaney & Geoff Willcock who scored 40 points.

There were 2 nearest the pins won on the 3rd by George Braddick and the 16th won by Tom Atkinson

Next week Oliva Nova are carrying out course maintenance so we have a fun game scheduled, this will be a Team Accumulator and all players will go off the Blue Tees. The Society will also be sponsoring this event.