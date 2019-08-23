DETTORI YORK BONANZA!

By ANDREW ATKINSON

FRANKIE Dettori is set for a bonanza on the Knavesmire on Saturday with top rides on fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections at York.

Wissahickton (1.50) trained by John Gosden can get punters off to a flyer in the Sky Bet Stakes over 1 mile.

Gosden and Dettori link-up on First Line (2.25) in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap over 1m 5f. With Eminence, trained by Aidan O’Brien, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Laurens (3.00) is tipped to land the Sky Bet City of York Stakes over 7f. With Shine So Bright selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

In the 22 runners field Sky Bet Ebor Handicap over 1m 5f, with a winning purse of £600,000, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections are the Gosden trained Ben Vrackie (3.40), ridden by Dettori; Mekong, trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Ryan Moore; and Mark Johnston trained Baghdad, with P. J. McDonald up.

Alligator Alley (4.10) trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by D. O’Brien, and Kemble, trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Andreas Atzeni are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections in the Julia Graves Roses Stakes over 5f.

Forest of Dean (4.45) Gosden-Dettori, and Ferzig trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Paul Hannigan, are fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selections.

Pass The Vino (5.20) and Lufricia are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

GOODWOOD: fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: 1.30 Strawberry Hind. 2.05 Happy Power. 2.40 Romsey (ew). 3.15 Cliffs Of Capri (ew). Salute The Soldier (ew). 3.50 Promissory. 4.25 Rotherwick (ew). 5.00 Past Master.

At NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Pretty Polyanna (3.55) trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Hayley Turner are picked to land the Listed C1 Stakes over 6f.

At CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, Calculation (3.10) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Louis Steward, is tipped to win the Bet Tote Handicap over 1m 5f; and Strelka (3.45) ridden by Louis Steward, trained by Ralph Beckett.

John Fanshawe saddles Selino (6.30) with Daniel Muscutt up at Redcar in the Market Cross Jewellers Handicap over 1m 5f selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

fromthehorsesmouth.tips Saturday NAP. Pretty Pollyanna: Newmarket (3.55).

fromthehorsesmouth.tips Saturday double: Calculation: Chelmsford (3.10). Selino: Redcar (6.30).

fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way Saturday treble: Eminence (2.25) York. Shine So Bright (3.00) York. Ben Vrackie (3.40) York.

fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way Saturday Yankee: Goodwood: Romsey (2.40). Alligator Alley (4.10) York. Rotherwick (4.25) Goodwood. Forest Of Dean (4.45) York.

