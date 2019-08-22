WORLD CUP WINNER TODO’S LENNY THE ‘SPECIAL ONE’?

BY ANDREW ATKINSON

TODO Deportivo Valencia 2nd Regional new coach Gerard ‘Lenny’ Lenehan believes he faces his biggest task to date – one that perhaps only Jose Mourinho could mend.

“Jose Mourinho is probably the only manager that could do something in turning round the fortunes of Todo Deportivo”, Lenny told me.

Mourinho, 56, arguably the ‘special one’, has chalked-up winning 25 major honours during his managerial career that began at Benfica, taking in clubs including Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, the latter where he was given the boot in 2018.

Jose’s, self-appointed ‘Special One’ label arose during a press conference at Chelsea in 2004: “Please don’t call me arrogant.

“I’m a European champion – and I think I’m a special one,” Mourinho addressed the Media.

Ambitious Lenny spoke about the hopes of Los Montesinos based Todo Deportivo – one of the biggest challenges the Australian and Irish football star (Aussie Rules) faces.

“We are here for the love of the game,” said

Dublin born Lenny, 35, who lives in Torrevieja.

Lenny, who is assisted by Keith Nichol at Todo, has gained experience from around the world, having played semi-professionally in Australia.

Irish warrior, Lenny, former Denmark team Odense head coach, selected for Ireland in the World Championships in Australia, has a World Cup winner’s medal, after defeating Papau New Guniea in front of 100,000 spectators.

To be in charge of Todo is a world away from Lenny’s heady days in international sport: “The expectation down the years at Todo Deportivo has been zero.

“But hopefully we can do something about it, in an attempt to turn the club’s fortunes round,” said Lenny.

“Todo Deportivo will hopefully be the surprise package in the Valencia 2nd Regional,” said Lenny, who arrives in Los Montesinos, Alicante, having also lived in Chile, Boston and China.

Lenny, having been involved in the inauguration of Australian football, said: “We have signed NINE players – with different nationalities – at Todo. With more to follow.

“It’s a massive challenge we face. But we are ‘one’. There’s no big stars here at Todo – just one big family.”

Whether Todo Deportivo have a ‘special one’ in Lenny Lenehan only time will tell. The big kick off for the 2019-20 season is in September, with the season ending in May 2020.

“The mindset of Todo Deportivo players will be 100% come September,” said Todo’s ‘Special One’, Lenny Lenehan.