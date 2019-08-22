Two arrests for distributing cocaine in popular Torrevieja bar

Civil Guard agents have arrested two people in Torrevieja for an alleged crime against public health. The agents paid a routine administrative inspection as a popular local pub in la avenida de la Purísima where they came across two people who were allegedly trafficking cocaine inside the premises.

Inside the pub, the inspecting officers found a total of six people. One of them was sitting at the bar, and in the process of purchasing the drug from a waiter

The agents found cocaine in the bar, as well as 2,800 euros which was supposedly derived from sales made earlier in the day.

The agents arrested two men, aged 64 and 47, for an alleged crime against public health. The detainees have already been brought to justice and have been provisionally released with charges, pending trial. The Judicial Authority will also have to decide on the request of the officers who want to see the premises closed for a period of five years.