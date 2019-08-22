Pinatar 7 wicket win against LaMangaTorre CC

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC padded up to bat against Pinatar X1 in their return double-header T20 fixture – in a bid to avenge a previous heavy defeat.

LaMangaTorre CC’s poor batting form continued, a wicket falling in the third over, having chalked up nine runs, a ball hitting T. Knowles on both pads, only to ricochet off his bat, slowly bouncing to stumps, dislodging one of the bails – out for five runs.

G.Neve’s big shot to mid-off was caught. R. Maini, in at four, lasted three overs, out, after a shot was top edged, caught and bowled. 22/4 (8 overs).

Hunt, in at five, out, caught. P. Harvey, in at six, was also caught out, knocking 10 runs.

Kieran Wood, in at seven; R. Rumi, in at eight, saw his duck come quacking on his second ball, following a cut shot with little power, landing nicely to point. Score: 36/7 (11 overs).

Wood’s wicket fell, clean bowled by P. Hennesey. H. James, in at 10; Connor Wood struggled to find his feet against the spinner of Pinatar, half-hearting a shot, to mid-wicket.

Court also saw the Ducks fly-in, a straight ball going through the bat – clean bowled. Score: 51 (all out).

Hunt and H. James opened the bowling for LaMangaTorre CC, Hunt bowling the first over for 15 runs.

James claimed the wicket of S. Simkins (lbw). T. Vine (ct by T. Rumi) and Bunty (ct by Rumi) falling in four overs. Pinatar wrapped up a seven wickets win. H.James 3/22 (4 overs).