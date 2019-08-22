Here in Spain, October sees the start of the Bowls Season that carries on through to April.

In October, however, here at La Marina Bowls Club, we will be celebrating our 30th anniversary.

The Green is set in a modern sports complex comprising of a Bowls Green, Swimming Pool with Bar, Adventure Golf and Trampolines, now run by Santi, and a first class restaurant with regular entertainment, managed by Paolo and Elena Del Rosso.

The complex was purchased by Pietro Scannalitao in 1988, soon after the first villas were sold on the Urbansation with the bowling club green laid and playable by September 1988. The club was formally registered with the authorities and the club was formed in 1989 making this our 30th year, it has been a major success in the area ever since.

Over the years our members have represented Spain in international tournaments all over the world, in South Africa, Cyprus, Hong Kong, England, Scotland, Portugal, Jersey, Kula Lampa, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

La Marina and San Miguel Bowls Clubs opened at about the same time but over the intervening years, in the Southern Alicante Region, they have been followed by clubs at San Luis, La Siesta, Greenlands, Quesada, Emerald Isle, Vistabella, El Rancho, Horadada, Country Bowls, La Manga, Mazarron and Monte Mar, making for a very competitive area. North Alicante has it’s own clubs, against who we occasionally play.

During these 30 years the green has had 3 carpets (we don’t play on grass) and a 4th one has now been ordered for July 2020.

Winters here are ideal for bowls and of course it is a perfect sport for both men and women as size and weight plays no advantage to either sex.

Next month, in September, we would like to welcome all comers to the club, where on Sunday Mornings you will be very welcome to ‘have a go’.

You may just like it and find out that you are never too young (old) to enjoy a game of bowls.

For more information please contact the club captain, Dave Hadaway either by phone: 865756144 or email at: hadaway.shirley@googlemail.com

THE POOL & BAR

Now taken over and run by Santino.

During the summer the pool is a hive of activity and the evening pool parties are the place to be. On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, there is free entry from 19.00 until after midnight.

General snacks are available all day and night, but Friday is B.B.Q and Saturday is Paella.

There is also our mini golf and trampolines which are available to all our clients during opening hours.

The winter is more sedate when the Bowls Club activities become the main focus, but the bar is open 10.00 – 18.00 Monday – Saturday all winter long.

Meals and Snacks are also available at this time, (Bacon Baguettes are to die for). The Mini golf and trampolines are also aways open.

Follow us on Facebook – Sport Complex pool .

RESTAURANT

Not only an excellent restaurant but an entertainment centre with live music and dancing through the summer nights. There is also a very active community centre for local clubs including Golf, Ladies Circle, Line Dancing, Keep Fit, Zumba, & Petanca etc. The venue is also available for Private Hire.

Open 6 days a week 10 until late, but taking Wednesdays as a day of rest.