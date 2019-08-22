Cactus – Cardón – derived from Spanish cardo ‘thistle’

SPAIN is renowned for its plethora of cactus varieties – including the Pachycereus Pringlet – that can grow up to 21 feet. Known as Cardón, a name derived from the Spanish word Cardo, meaning “thistle.”

Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper reporter Andrew Atkinson snapped a photo of a decade old cactus (pictured) about to bloom – with it’s huge trio of bulbous flower heads striking in August.

Large stands of these magnificent cactus still exist – many have been destroyed – as land is cleared.

The fruit of many cactus were an important food diet in decades past, the flesh of the cactus containing alkaloids.