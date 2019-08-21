“MARCH 10” Biography

AGED 90, Torrevieja resident Len Oliver dressed as ‘Mrs Brown’ to mark his milestone birthday.

Rochdale, Greater Manchester born World War II veteran and former RAF mechanic Len Oliver has entered the path towards his 100th birthday.

“I remain a loyal member of the RAF Association Costa Blanca Charity, that supports the RAF family,” said Len.

Great-great-grandfather Len, in his 92nd year, who resides in Torrevieja, is having his biography ‘March 10’ published by Los Montesinos, Alicante, author Andrew Atkinson.

“March 10 is my wedding day, the date I married Kathleen, who died in 2015,” said Len.

“We were married for 61 years, – Kathleen was ‘some wife’,” said Len.

The couple have two children, son Gary, who lives in the UK, and daughter Susan, who resides in Spain.

“I have lived in Spain for 30 years. I miss my family in the UK – but many, many members visit me in Spain,” said Len.

Members of Len’s family live in Westhoughton, nr Bolton, and Len said: “I have 38 grandchildren – and great-grandchildren.

“There’s been members of the family in Spain during the summer – visiting Torrevieja – and there’s more on the way!”.

Len, who married Kathleen at St Luke’s Church, Deeplish, Rochdale, was a salesman, who became involved in Amateur Dramatics, and was also a Sunday School teacher.

“During World War II, I was based in Liverpool, and returned to Rochdale after the war ended.

“I then joined up to serve in the RAF – as a mechanic – but I hadn’t even passed my driving test!,” recalled Len.

Len, who also ran a Groceries shop in Rochdale town centre, in Yorkshire Street, said: “Life in Spain has been good.

“I retired to Spain because of the sun. I have great-great-grandchildren, 6 year-old twins.

“All the family are great people. And I speak to members every day, on the telephone.”

Characterful Len has retained his fun-loving sense of humour, and remains the ‘Joker’ in the pack.

“On my 90th birthday party, celebrated with family and friends, I dressed up as ‘Mrs Brown’, the female character Agnes Brown, played by Brendan O’Carroll in the TV series!,” chuckled Len.