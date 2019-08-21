By Andrew Atkinson reporting live from Los Montesinos.

LOS Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron was out and about early morning in the town – including on La Herrada – to see the damage the heavy overnight and Wednesday morning heavy rainfall had caused that hit the Vega Baja.

The Los Perez, Los Montesinos CV940 to San Miguel road was flooded and closed to traffic, as the rains continued to cause havoc, up until mid-day.

Los Montesinos Municipal swimming pool was closed on Wednesday – due to damage caused overnight and early morning.

It is expected the Los Montesinos Municipal Piscina’s will re-open on Thursday.

In and around La Herrada construction, site developments shadowed Lakeview scenes, with water as deep as ten feet in places.

In Los Montesinos town the Correos was closed, due to water damage.

And many business premises were also hit in the deluge, that lead to closure for the day.