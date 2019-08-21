Los Montesinos record rainfall almost 40 litres per square metre as storms hit

BY ANDREW ATKINSON reporting from Los Montesinos

TORRENTIAL rain overnight – that has continued into Wednesday morning – has left the Costa Blanca Vega Baja regions under water with floods.

In Los Montesinos, Alicante, El Tiempo Torrevieja recorded rainfall approximately 40 litres per square metre had fallen – up to 7am on Wednesday – with further torrential downpours to come.

Records exceeded 32 litres per square metre in La Mata. Flooding has also hit San Miguel, Torrevieja, Orihuela and many more hamlets in the Vega Baja areas.

“The heavy rain could be set to continue until noon on Wednesday”, said a spokesperson from El Tiempo Torrevieja.

It is said that the storms have caused flooding in the area around the Valencia Courts.

Severe storms hit at Easter 2019 in the province in April.

Aemet reported very heavy rainfall in the Marina Alta and El Comtat areas – putting on a yellow alert throughout the region – during the Easter period.

Heavy rain continued to fall on Wednesday morning – with brief respites between the deluge of water.

Water damage to property in Los Montesinos saw a mopping up procedure at 6am today, with furniture, electrical appliances and terrace ceiling areas affected.

During the Easter 2019 period of heavy rainfall more than 150 litres per square metres – over four days – was reported. The heaviest April rains in over 70 years.

The rainfall will be good news for farmers – and also for reservoirs.

The latest August rainfall hitting the Valencian Community comes in the wake of temperatures reaching 40-50 degrees this summer.

Aemet report the rains will ease off from noon. The storms arrived overnight, after heavy cloud filled the sky on Tuesday evening, with the storms that followed being forecast to sweep across the region.

At the time of going to Press at 8.25am Wednesday the heavy rainstorms continued to batter the Vega Baja hamlet.

During the Easter storms the Vega Baja were hit with significant incidents, including Torrevieja, where public transport was suspended and streets flooded.

There was also significant damage on the coast of Orihuela Costa, as in Cabo Roig, where the rain caused damage on the seafront, including the coastal walkway which saw substantial subsidence, with long stretches closed.

Sand on the beaches of Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa were left devastated with substantial damage made, with beach furniture, walkways and footpaths disappearing, having been washed away.

Cabo Roig promenade was also closed, due to sections being detached and deemed unsafe for pedestrians.

There have been no serious incidents reported up to Wednesday morning.

Another big clean up operation seems likely after the latest storms to hit the region – with inspectors being on duty to report any damage to the relevant authorities.

The heavy storms has lead to flooding roads and fields in parts of the Vega Baja regions.

The road between San Miguel and Benijofar has been closed on Wednesday morning.

Farmers fields in Benijofar have been submerged due to the overflowing waters in the River Segura.

A manhole cover in the La Marquesa has lifted, submerged and under water, in situ, near to the Fountain roundabout, and drivers are urged to drive with caution.

At 9.20am on Wednesday morning the rains had eased in the Vega Baja – again – but further downpours are forecast.