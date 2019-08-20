The England Vs Australia Cricket Match

The fifth day in the Ashes series was not on time! The downpour resulted in a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes… But that wasn’t the only thing that turned down the Australian team. The latter confirmed after a few moments in the match that Steve Smith would not feature again, due to a delayed concussion. Needless to say, Steve Smith’s test reignited debates about the safety of crickets while on the pitch!

Smith’s test was a success on Saturday, even if the 30-year-old went away with a nasty injury to the neck. He is said to have woken up with a headache and showed signs of concussions in his follow-up assessments. Currently, there’s a major doubt for his presence in the third test that is due Thursday the 22nd!

On the field, the battle was on! There were loads of strikes and outs, but it was Leach who made the breakthrough! Against Labuschagne, he stood on point. Labuschagne swept the ball which ricocheted off Jos Buttler at short leg. It headed towards square leg in the direction of Joe Root. The latter dived forward to take the catch. The batsman stood on his ground and the umpires referred the shot as out!

The replays were also inconclusive. At one angle, it appeared that the ball had bounce and another suggests that the England Captain hand his fingers under it. Of course, the action did not go unnoticed by the Australian crowd. Amidst the boos, the decision was made and Labuschagne had to leave.

The scores were being equalised during the course of the game. With each wicket and overs, the crowd cheered and at home, millions caught the glance of the field via their TVs and smartphones.

England senses an opportunity when Matthew Wade was on the field. There was renewed hope when Jack Leach supported the scores with two quick wickets. England was celebrating again after a couple of overs when Joe Denly delivered a stunning one-handed catch at square leg! On the other hand, Tim Paine fell into the ball trap from Archer. The home side needed four wickets and seven overs to match the scores!

At some point in the match, Archer had to be taken out of the attack and England had to push hard. Still, at this point, nothing can be said. England is running on the lead with 258 – 250 for the first test and 258 – 154 on the second. By the end of September, we will know if England will be the winner of the Ashes Test 2019.