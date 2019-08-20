New Season Ticket Agreement between Sports Events 365 and Atletico Madrid will Allow Fans to Get Closer to the Team’s Football Stars

Among other options, buyers of upgraded tickets from Sports Events 365 will be able to be part of the welcome team and arrive two hours before the match to receive the players

Sports Events 365, the international provider of tickets for sports and music events worldwide, has expanded its existing season ticket agreement for the 2019/2020 season with Atletico Madrid, one of the leading clubs in Spain and Europe.

This season is expected to be especially exciting due to the addition of Portuguese forward Joao Felix, the 19-year-old acquired earlier this year for 113 million Euro by the Spanish club. The wonderkid, who arrived at Atletico this summer, is already being dubbed the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

The expanded agreement offers fans new and unique opportunities before and after games. The options available include being part of the welcome team and arriving two hours before the match to receive the players; arriving four hours before the match for an exclusive guided tour through the Wanda Metropolitano stadium; a penalty shootout experience at the stadium 15 minutes after the end of the game and the midfield experience involving taking a picture on the field after the match. The expanded agreement offers clubs additional sources of income.

“We are looking to offer this model first implemented with Atletico Madrid with other clubs interested in increasing their revenues,” says Sefi Donner, founder and CEO of Sports Events 365. He noted that demand for Atletico tickets witnessed phenomenal growth after the club won the 2018 UEFA Super Cup. Donner predicts “a further 15% growth in sales in the Spanish market in the coming year.”

Sports Events 365 also has season ticket agreements with other top La Liga clubs as well as with Italy’s AS Roma. The company is looking to sign similar agreements with other leading European clubs as part of its expansion strategy and direct contact with 60 major football clubs in Spain, Italy, England, France and Portugal.

The season ticket agreements allow Sports Events 365 to cater to the needs of groups of tourists who are looking for a much larger number of tickets to matches.

About Sports Events 365

Established in 2006, Sports Events 365 sells tickets to sports and music events which take place in 50 countries. Sports Events 365 has been selling tickets to customers from 150 countries to most of the 60,000 yearly events on its search engine. The company offers fully guaranteed tickets alongside personal and direct service seven days a week at competitive prices and selected technology tools for sharing content and online sales.

The range of sports events that the company offers includes tickets for football matches in major European leagues and international championships for teams. Sport Events 365 also offers tickets for prominent events in tennis, European basketball and rugby, along with American basketball (NBA), football (NFL), ice hockey (NHL) and baseball (MLB) events.

The company’s website also offers tickets to concerts of world-class musical artists such as the Rolling Stones, U2 and Celine Dion. As a true global and multi-lingual organization, Sports Events 365 operates websites in 22 languages in addition to a large number of jointly branded websites with travel companies.