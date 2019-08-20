Deaths from drowning double in Murcia Community

During the period from 1 January to mid-August, there have been 13 deaths in the community that are attributed to drowning, over double the number during the same period last year when there were 6.

The Region of Murcia is therefore one of the autonomous communities where the increase has been most significant but according to the Royal Federation of Rescue and Rescue (RFSS still well below the number recorded in the Valencian Community, where there have been 37 deaths, 15 more than in the same period as last year.

In the country as a whole, deaths from drowning increased by 20.72% between January 1 and August 15 with 46 more deaths recorded, reaching 268 deaths so far this year.

This means that the data for 2019 is the third worst in the five-year period that these statistics have been maintained, the only records that offer daily data on deaths by drowning from the Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue and Lifeguard.

In 2017 there were 481 deaths, while 2016 ended with 437.