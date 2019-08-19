WORLD CUP WINNER ARRIVES IN LOS MONTESINOS!

STARTING next week – exclusive interviews with Todo Deportivo Valencia 2nd Regional new coach Gerard Lenihan ‘Lenny’, who talks about the hopes of the Los Montesinos based club – one of the biggest challenges the Australian and Irish football star (Aussie Rules) faces.

Dublin born Lenny, 35, who lives in Torrevieja, has gained experience from around the world, having played semi-professionally in Australia.

Irish warrior, Lenny, former Australian team Odense head coach, selected for Ireland in the World Championships in Australia, has a World Cup winner’s medal after defeating Papua New Guinea in front of 100,000 spectators.

Lenny arrives in Los Montesinos, Alicante, having lived in Chile, Boston, and China, having been involved in the inauguration of Australian football.

“Jose Mourinho is probably the only manager that could do something in turning round the fortunes of Todo Deportivo – but we are aiming high”, Lenny exclusively told The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

*DON’T MISS YET ANOTHER LEADER NEWSPAPER EXCLUSIVE!