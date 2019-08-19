Tips For Creating an Awesome Customized DIY Sports Certificate

If you or your child plays sports in today’s world, you’re probably well aware of the expensive fees, equipment, and other sports-related costs. Regardless of the type of sport, or whether you compete as a team or individual, modern-day athletes “pay to play”.

As of 2017, kids’ sports had become a $15.3 billion dollar industry. According to Time Magazine, many parents spend as much as 10% of their annual incomes for their children to be involved in athletic extracurriculars.

But, there are options available for reducing at least some of the expenses associated with playing sports.

Sports certificates, for example, can cost a team hundreds of extra dollars when purchased from a professional printing company.

Why fork out more than you have on certificates for your team when you can create awesome do-it-yourself sports certificates in just minutes?

Read on to learn how to make beautiful, customized sports certificates that anyone can afford!

Tips For Creating Awesome & Affordable DIY Sports Certificates

Not only can you save a bundle creating your own custom sports certificates for your team, but once you get the hang of it, it’s possible to even make a living with your new-found skill. With the rise of Etsy’s online marketplace and similar crafty seller sites, more and more people are raking in profits creating printables at-home.

Here are some tips to get started creating your own customized printable masterpieces.

Start With the Adobe Spark Post Certificate Maker

With the free Adobe Spark Post Certificate Maker, you can create professional-quality certificates in no time. And, you don’t need prior experience or design skills to whip up a fancy creation that rivals those sold by the priciest print shops.

Adobe Spark’s certificates are easy to design even for beginners. And, the site offers loads of templates for you to choose from.

Pick a Size

Adobe allows you to pick from a variety of sizes for your creations. If you want to pinch even more pennies, choose a smaller sized template that prints more than one certificate per page.

Choose Your Theme

Consider the ages of your participants, the time of year, the event for which you are creating the certificate, and of course, the sport itself, to settle on a perfectly-picked theme.

Customize Your Creation

Customize your sports certificate by choosing unique texts and fonts for the players’ names and team name. Then, insert your team’s logo or mascot to make the certificate extra personal. You can even add a team photo if you choose.

Print & Present the Certificates to the Team

Now, all that’s left to do is download, share or print your certificate on the paper of your choice. If the occasion is super-special, you might decide to frame them prior to presenting to the team.

When it’s time to present your creation, sit back and wait for your teammates, their coaches and parents to ooh and ahh over your professional print job!

Don’t Stop There!

Now that you’ve learned how to create custom sports certificates, it’s time to take your skills to the next level. You can use the same concepts to create custom birthday and wedding invitations, thank-you notes, and more.

Or, spread the word and sign up to create custom printables for other sports teams.

You can design your own templates to show off to other types of teams in your community. Check out our website to learn more about some of the most popular sports being played today!