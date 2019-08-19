Following the purchase of equipment bought with funds specifically allocated to the Orihuela Costa the Orihuela government says that it intends to use the equipment across the entire municipality thereby breaking a promise that it made a little over 6 months ago.

In Torrevieja 42 concrete barriers are now being replaced by 22 large planters in which palm trees and flowers have been planted and that will be positioned to block the terrorist threat of vehicles being driven along the seafront and walkways frequented by tourists, thus making the areas far more secure as well as aesthetically pleasing.