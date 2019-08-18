THADER FRIENDLIES NEAR COMPLETION AS LEAGUE SEASON BECKONS

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Last Thursday evening inside the Campo Municipal, CD Benijofar played host to Thader Rojales, in what turned out to be a very entertaining pre season friendly match. Goals by Nino, Victor Calderon and ex Torry favourite, veteran striker Rafa Gomez, ensured that Thader earned a 3-0 victory over the 2nd regional division side. Benijofar had legendary ex Thader captain Raul Mora as their manager.

This week sees the last of the arranged Thader friendlies, before the new preferente division season kicks off on 31 August or 1 September at University of Alicante. On Tuesday 20 August, ko 1930, they are away at 1st regional division side Catral, then on Saturday 24 August, ko 2030, Thader are at home to another 1st regional team, Racing San Miguel. Times can change, so it is highly recommended to visit the CD Thader 19/20 facebook page before travelling to the match.