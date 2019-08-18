Passengers board coaches to Valencia and Alicante – after ferry shunts rocks entering Denia port

By Andrew Atkinson

A FERRY with 393 passengers and carrying 70 vehicles on board ran aground – shunting up against rocks – in the Costa Blanca, that lead to a mass passenger evacuation.

“A ferry, travelling from Palma and Ibiza, heading to dock in Port ran aground by Denia’s Harbour wall, without any personal injury to passengers or crew,” said a spokesperson.

The Balearia spokesperson added: “The fast ferry Pinar del Rio had 393 people and 70 vehicles on board.

“All passengers were unharmed and were evacuated – using Spanish Coastguard and Guardia Civil vessels – and a Balearia tug.”

Vehicles remained on board, as chaotic scenes emerged. The spokesperson said: “Balearia will remain in contact with passengers who still have their vehicles on board.

“We will inform about when they can remove them. Other belongings on board have been handed over.”

Spanish coastguards and the Guardia Civil assisted in helping passengers to safety to the Port of Denia.

The incident occured as the Pinar del Rio, a Balearia ferry, was taking holidaymakers from Mallorca to Ibiza on August 16.

The rescue operation reportedly took three hours, ending at 2am on Saturday. There were no reported injuries.

Passengers who safely embarked from the ferry, later boarded coaches, to travel to destinations – including Valencia and Alicante.