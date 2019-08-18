‘Open Arms’ rejects the Government’s offer to land migrants in Algeciras

The ship “Open Arms “, which is currently anchored off the coast of Lampedusa (Italy) with 107 migrants on board has said that the Spain offer to offload them in the `port of Algeciras “unfeasible” as it is too far, although a spokeswoman for the Spanish charity told the Efe news agency that the final decision is still being studied.

“We have rejected the offer to go to Algeciras because the people we have on board have to be landed immediately. We have been here for 17 days, there is a court decision that says so and these people cannot continue aboard the Open Arms. It would take another 5 or 6 days of crossing to reach Algeciras, “an NGO spokeswoman told EFE.

“It is absolutely unfeasible,” she added, but also admitted that “we are still waiting to hear the final decision.”

Also the founder of the NGO, Oscar Camps, explained why they have reject the offer presented today by the Spanish Government. “We are in a state of emergency and these people must be landed now,” he explained.