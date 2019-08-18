BOOKIES HIT FOR 6 AS GROWL BITES!

14,625-1 accumulator fromthehorsesmouth.tips

fromthehorsesmouth.tips lands 4 winners at Ripon!

Lady Red Moon 12-1 wins at Newmarket

BY ANDREW ATKINSON fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent.

GROWL – selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips – won Ripon’s William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap over 6 furlongs, in the 19 runners’ field.

Growl, trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Tony Hamilton, returned at 9-1 – gaining a neck verdict – ahead of Hyperfocus.

“I didn’t know we had won – until the announcement – you just ride to the line,” said Hamilton.

“If the result goes your way, it’s ‘happy days’,” said Hamilton.

Ripon’s William Hill Great St. Wilfrid saw selection Gunmetal withdrawn, due to the soft ground – flagged up by fromthehorsesmouth.tips prior to the race – won by hot favourite Dakota Gold.

Trained by Michael Dods, Dakota Gold, with Connor Beasley up, landed the £75,000 winner’s purse in the 6f showcase race.

Dakota Gold was backed down to 5-1 (from 9-1) winning by two and a quarter lengths.

“Dakota Gold is improving and put the race to bed at halfway – he has so much speed. It’s great to win, said Dods.

“Dakota Gold is tough as old boots!,” said jockey Beasley.

fromthehorsesmouth.tips punters took the bookies to the cleaners at Ripon – with a 250-1 four-horse winning accumulator!

Quartet, Kings Caper 4-6, Growl 9-1, Anna Bunina 11-4 and Euro Implosion 3-1, returning to the winner’s enclosure.

“Euro Implosion can go on and improve further,” said winning jockey Graham Lee.

Eton College (5-4) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection finished second in the William Hill Hornblower, over 6 furlongs.

fromthehorsesmouth.tips Piper’s Note was a non runner in the William Hill Silver Trophy.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips Lamloom was a non runner in the 4.25 race, with Gentle Look withdrawn.

At Newmarket fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, Power Train (7-2) trained by Hugh Palmer and ridden by Jack Mitchell; and Lady Red Moon (12-1) – backed from 16-1 – trained by Marco Botti and ridden by 7lb claimer Stefano Cherchi, returned to the winner’s enclosure.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections (2.45) Chatham House (5-1) finished second in the 16 runners field; and Australias (3-1) finished second (5.05). Tenax (5.35) was a non-runner.

*York’s Ebor Festival gets underway on Wednesday August 21.

*Andrew Atkinson’s fromthehorsesmouth.tips – No.1 of the Turf. Miss him – Miss out!

The post BOOKIES HIT FOR 6 AS GROWL BITES! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.