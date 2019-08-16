Spanish opera star accused of sexual harassment

The latest in a long line of high profile celebrities who have been accused of sexual harassment is the World Famous Spanish Opera star Placido Domingo.

In a report published by the Associated Press (AP) the tenor has been accused of sexual harassment by nine women,

Several of them, eight singers and a dancer, accuse Domingo of trying to use his position as one of opera’s most famous names to force them into sexual relationships.

The AP says that some of the allegations date back to the 1980’s, one of which accuses Domingo of putting his hand down her skirt and three allege that he had forcibly kissed them. Many add that they feel that their careers had been damaged by rejecting his advances.

Following the accusations the Philadelphia Orchestra Association has withdrawn its invitation for the star to appear as part of its Opening Night concert on September 18, 2019.

They say that “We are committed to providing a safe, supportive, respectful and appropriate environment for the orchestra and staff, for collaborating artists and composers and for our audiences and communities,” and as such it has withdrawn its invitation to Placido Domingo to appear.

Spanish-born Domingo was one of the most recognised tenors of the 20th century, starring in the Three Tenors alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras. He has made more than 100 albums and picked up 14 Grammy awards. Earlier this year he celebrated his 4,000th performance in a career that stretches back 60 years.

He now lives largely in the United States where he is the director general of the Los Angeles opera

In a statement issued to the AP by Plácido Domingo’s publicist, Domingo has called the accusations ‘deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate’. He said ‘I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone.’